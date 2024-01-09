Further hardship grants announced for those affected by recent flooding

The Victorian government has activated personal hardship grants for those affected by recent flooding throughout the state.
Two areas impacted by the October 2022 floods have again faced evacuation orders from emergency services.
Flooding has begun in Rochester, which has been issued a 'too late to leave' warning after flood waters peaked at 114 metres, threatening homes on Tuesday.
Emergency service crews doing impact assessments say a peak of 6.8 metres has also occurred at Seymour.
Those in low-lying areas of that town were also under a 'too late to leave' warning, which had been downgraded to a watch and act level.
However, a second flood peak of 6.2 metres is expected in Seymour this evening.
Half a dozen properties have also been affected at Yea, with a 'too late to leave' warning in place there early on Wednesday, which had also been downgraded to a 'watch and act' level.
People are now able to return to Yea as safely as possible.
Announcing the hardship grants, Premier Jacinta Allan told the ABC that as "assessments are undertaken, we'll have a better sense of household, property, farm damage and that will then guide the future support that's provided."
Ms Allan visited affected areas north of Bendigo, where the emergency was moving to a recovery phase.
She then travelled to Seymour to thank volunteers and emergency services.
"There's people who have lost their homes, there's people who have lost assets around their property, a lot of fences are out," Ms Allan said
"So that's a community now starting [a] recovery phase that will be very strongly supported through agencies like Emergency Recovery Victoria and the City of Greater Bendigo."
Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes said flood events from December 26 onward will be treated as one event.
"That just means it streamlines the ability for councils, in particular, to be able to access that financial assistance for damage," she said.
Ms Symes said systems that were put in associated with recovery efforts from the October 2022 floods are still in place and are available to those impacted by this flood event.
"But a slight positive of that is we have the services already on the ground in our recovery hubs.
"So, anyone that has been impacted by the 2022 floods are still able to access those services that have been impacted now."
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecasted there will be more settled weather into the week, with isolated showers and storms in the far-east and north-east.
"[On] Friday and into the weekend, showers and storm activity is likely to become a little bit more extensive over eastern and north-eastern districts," Bureau senior meteorologist Michael Efron said.
"With that activity we could see heavier rainfall but certainly not as much, not as extensive as what we have seen over the last few days."
On Monday, heavy rain moved into eastern parts of the state, bringing rainfall totals of around 70-80mm across parts of Gippsland.
VICSES chief officer, operations, Tim Wiebusch said that emergency services were also trying to find a missing kayaker on the Mitchell River near Dargo.
He says a person found a kayak floating down the river and reported it to authorities.
"It may be that the person has safely exited the river on their own, but we are undertaking a search with emergency services at this time to confirm whether we can find anybody in that location," Mr Wiebusch said.
