Little helpers, working dogs and storm clouds: a view from readers and their paddocks

Western district contributor Brittany Wren has captured a photo of two little helpers near Wycheproof.
The photo features Tex Coles and Cooper Allan moving sheep with the assistance of Diesel the Kelpie.
She said the pair were great helpers and loved working alongside their trusty four-legged mate.
Meanwhile, regular contributor, avid photographer and Croxton East mixed farmer Tracey Kruger snapped a cheeky photo of one of her son's working dogs.
"I was in charge of exercising my son's dogs while he was away over new year," Mrs Kruger said.
"They loved tonight's run through the barley, but I did have a brief panic when one of them spotted a kangaroo.
"I thought I might be off-roading through half the district."
Send your photos and a brief description to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockand.com.au or hashtag #stockandland on Instagram.
