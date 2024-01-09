Stock & Land
Single buyer swoops in to buy more than 25pc of Casterton's Hereford steers

By Bryce Eishold
Updated January 10 2024 - 11:45am, first published 10:33am
A NSW-based cattle buyer who supplies beef to a major grass-fed supermarket program has bought more than 25 per cent of the steers on offer at Casterton's Hereford and Euro steer sale.

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

