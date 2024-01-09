Single buyer swoops in to buy more than 25pc of Casterton's Hereford steers

A NSW-based cattle buyer who supplies beef to a major grass-fed supermarket program has bought more than 25 per cent of the steers on offer at Casterton's Hereford and Euro steer sale.
Marc Greening, Injemira Beef Genetics, Book Book, NSW, bought about 373 of the 1093 cattle sold at annual steer sale on Wednesday for grass-fed operations in NSW and Queensland.
Half of those cattle were bought for Injemira's grass-finishing program, while the remaining portion will be destined for Willinga Pastoral, Wandoan, Qld.
Both operations supply cattle to Coles Graze, which markets its beef as being 100 per cent grass-fed and free to roam with no added hormones.
Among the other volume buyers was Elders national livestock manager Peter Homann, Rockhampton, Qld, who bought 170 Hereford steers for Princess Royal's Burra, SA, feedlot.
Mr Hormann said about half of the cattle purchased would remain in the European Union-accredited system, with EU cattle attracting a 10 cent a kilogram premium compared to non-EU calves.
South Australian agent Andrew Whan, Miller Whan & John, Mount Gambier, SA, bought a load of 120 Hereford steers ranging 300-330 for the Ogilvie Group's south-east SA backgrounding operation.
Meanwhile, agent Bill O'Brien, Nutrien Deniliquin, NSW, bought about 80 Herefords weighing 270-300 for a backgrounding operation in the southern Riverina.
Among the most prominent Victoria buyers was Nick Farley, Nutrien Bendigo, who bought 136 Hereford/Simmental-cross calves to go on feed at Warrnambool, while Midfield Group livestock buyer Keely Price bought 87 steers to background.
Nutrien Casterton livestock manager Rick Smith said the bulk of the cattle sold ranged from 300-320c/kg.
"Leading into the sale, I thought we would just tickle 300c/kg, but everything was 10-20c/kg better than what we expected," he said.
"We had Queensland, NSW, SA and Victorian buyers chasing cattle and most of those buyers were repeat purchasers so we know the cattle are doing the job for these people."
The sale of 1093 steers recorded an average weight of 318kg and an average price of 311c/kg, with most steers born in March and April 2023.
Cam and Carol Emerson, Alva Downs, Tahara, sold the best presented Herefords Australia pen of steers with 25 head, Injemira-blood, March and April 2023-drop, 396kg, knocked down for 316c/kg or $1251 a head to Princess Royal.
The Emersons sold 120 Herefords at Casterton, including 27 steers, 366kg, for 326c/kg or $1193 to Injemira Beef Genetics, 31 steers, 332kg, for 312c/kg or $1035 to Injemira, and 31 steers, 300kg, for 310c/kg to Miller Whan & John.
Mr Emerson said the pair had opted to retain their entire draft of heifers this year after an "incredible season" in western Victoria.
Bill and Kathy Lambert, Taronga, Paschendale, sold 102 Hereford steers, Taronga-blood, including 35 steers, 328kg, for 308c/kg or $1010 to TDC Penola, SA, and 47 steers, 290kg, for 308c/kg or $893 to the Midfield Group.
Account Rosebank, Nangeela, sold 170 Hereford and Simmental steers, Wilkah and Injemira-blood, including 40 Hereford steers, 344kg, for 316c/kg or $1087 to Injemira Beef Genetics and 16 Simmental steers, Woonalee-blood, 399kg, for 322c/kg or $1284 to Nutrien Bendigo.
The sale started with a pen of 24 Hereford steers, 378kg, consigned by Avon Park Oakley, Allendale and Taronga-blood, which sold for 305c/kg or $1152 to Princess Royal, 30 steers, 324kg, for 300c/kg or $972 and 45 steers, 355kg, for 308c/kg or $1087.
Springbank sold 21 Hereford steers, Ennerdale-blood, 347kg, for 298c/kg or $1034.
Glenaulin sold one of the few pens that weighed more than 400kg with eight Hereford/South Devon-cross steers, 414kg, knocked down for 310c/kg or $1283 to Nutrien Bendigo.
The same vendor also sold 19 steers, 395kg, for 322c/kg or $1271 to the same buyer.
Glenside sold 18 Hereford steers, 369kg, for 310c/kg or $1143 to Princess Royal, and nine steers, 326kg, for 292c/kg to Nutrien Deniliquin.
Meanwhile, Wilkah sold 14 Hereford steers, 353kg, for 316c/kg or $1115 to Princess Royal, while Sutherland Hills sold 12 Hereford steers, 361kg, for 310c/kg or $1119 to TDC Penola.
Account Lambert sold 17 Hereford steers, 325kg, for 294c/kg to Miller Whan & John and 48 steers, 286kg, for 312c/kg or $892 to Willinga Pastoral.
Woranga sold 40 Hereford steers, Yarram Park-blood, 328kg, for 309c/kg or $1013 and 59 steers, 288kg, for 316c/kg or $910 to Willinga Pastoral.
