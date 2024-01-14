Stock & Land
Teachers call for farmers to help bolster students' careers in agriculture

By Rachel Simmonds
January 15 2024 - 7:00am
Larpent dairy farmer Mark Billing employs Corey Parsons, Warrnambool, pictured with Bill Cornelissen, South West TAFE, while he completes his studies. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
South West TAFE has called on farmers for help as it needs places and paddocks to host agricultural students and build the next generation of farm workers.

