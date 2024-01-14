Teachers call for farmers to help bolster students' careers in agriculture

South West TAFE has called on farmers for help as it needs places and paddocks to host agricultural students and build the next generation of farm workers.
South West TAFE Agriculture teaching education manager Bec Toleman said they were calling on farmers, whether they're running family or corporate operations with beef, sheep, dairy or produce.
She said they were targeting any farm in south-west Victoria, but particularly farms in Hamilton, Colac and Glenormiston.
Ms Toleman said students with the ability to visit farms in the region would provide valuable learning experiences.
"We want to provide our students with the opportunity to observe, learn and participate in activities on farms to expand their knowledge," she said.
"We want our students to gain a wide variety of skills and an understanding of the different farming enterprises in the south-west region."
She said she needed to use her own network of friends and contacts for farm hosts in previous years, but now looked for more farms to help cater to each of their agriculture courses.
Larpent dairy farmer Mark Billing said they had hosted several trainees over the years, and currently had one student working full-time on their farm while earning their certificate.
He said he believed it provided both theoretical and practical experiences for students, while bolstering their staff.
"Corey is working with us full time and has done from the start, he came to us with virtually no dairy experience and sometimes we prefer that because they come in as a clean slate," he said.
Mr Billing said Corey [Parsons] mostly worked in the dairy, looking after the milking and animal care.
"We've just vaccinated a heap of heifers and drenched them, and he managed that with me, and identifying sick and unwell animals is also part of his role," he said.
"If Corey wants to stay with us and continue his employment we'll offer him other opportunities, we've had trainees with us do Cert III and then continue to do Cert IV with us."
Mr Parsons, Warrnambool, said he started working for Mr Billing about two years ago when he noticed the dairy farm on the side of the road.
"About six months in to working with them I asked if I could study with them, and that's what I'm doing now," he said.
Mr Parsons will complete his Certificate III this year, and said he most enjoyed being outdoors and having hands-on learning experiences with animals.
South West TAFE's courses on offer include certificates in agriculture, dairy production, horticulture, landscape construction, nursery operations, wool classing, chemical skills and more.
"If anyone has animals coming up to drenching, vaccination, if any sheep, beef or dairy farms are doing anything new and innovative that can benefit students," Ms Toleman said.
"It could be doing multispecies pastures, installing new equipment or helping with some fencing, we can come out and use their property to teach the students and also help get the jobs done on the farm."
She said students helped drench more than 450 sheep on one property in 2023, and students observed veterinarians preg-testing animals.
Ms Toleman said more industry input would allow for better experiences for trainees.
"If we open our doors to the farms, the farms are going to see the benefits and start signing up trainees," she said.
"We want practical activities, not just coming out and watching but being able to do things that will help students gain knowledge and experience.
"We're not asking farmers to do the training; our teachers will be there; we just need properties and jobs where our students can get experience."
She said access to farms would be fully supervised by trainers, and would be once or twice a year.
Bill Cornelissen, South West TAFE, Warrnambool, said he often supervised on farms and believed it was an incredibly valuable experience for both farmers and students.
"We're looking for any operation because everyone does it differently," he said.
"Not every farm wants people coming in, but it's a good thing to see different areas and for students to have a taste of how different farms do it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.