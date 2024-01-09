How to care for working dogs during Victoria's severe weather spells

Recent storms and hail across Victoria have been a timely reminder for taking extra precautions with working dogs on-farm.
In western Victoria, dog handler and farmer Kate Jubb, Hexham, said it was crucial to "go early" when taking precautions ahead of severe weather.
Ms Jubb manages a sheep and cattle operation alongside a contract crutching business.
"I put them in their cages with plenty of hay and I do it early, particularly if there are any ones that aren't good with storms," she said.
"I advise against putting dogs under pine trees, we don't hide under trees ourselves so don't put your dogs under trees."
South Gippsland contractor and dog handler Travis Scott said he also used straw bedding for his working dogs, which proved effective for regulating temperature in both hot and cold conditions.
"Ones that don't have a kennel but are in raised runs, I have a tire with the side cut out of it, and I put straw in it and they can get in those and curl up," he said.
He said he also rotated his working dogs, using pairs for one to two hours of work before swapping them for another pair to allow for rest between shifts.
"That way they're not so tired when they come back to work," he said.
"And with their lifeline, it means instead of getting a couple of good years out of them, they're still going really well at eight, nine or 10 years old."
He said most of his dogs were comfortable in storms, but for his whip-shy or sensitive working dogs, he ensured they were secure and safe.
"Those dogs I typically have in a raised run, I don't have many on chains anymore but those that are a bit frightened of the weather, they're in a raised run and it keeps them happy," Mr Scott said.
"We've had them on chains in the past and for some reason they can slip the clip and the next minute they've popped the chain off the collar and they're gone.
"If I was out working and a storm rolled in, I'd get that dog and put it back on the ute and make sure it's secure."
He said during hot weather, farmers should maintain an awareness of their dog's whereabouts to avoid on-farm accidents.
"The classic one that always happens is they look for shade and the only shade they can find is under a ute - and farmers drive off," he said.
"If you park next to the sheep yards or down in a paddock, often there's no other option for shade.
"It's the number one horror story," he said.
An Agriculture Victoria spokesperson said dogs must be provided with a weatherproof sleeping area and shelter from sun, wind and rain.
"During extreme weather, such as heat, humidity, floods, heavy rain and storms, farmers should not force their dogs to work," the spokesperson said.
"Instead, get the jobs done in the cool of the early morning or evening if possible, or in the breaks of severe weather - only if safe to do so."
Agriculture Victoria outlined dogs should not work in heat, and should have insulating material on metal ute trays when in temperatures on or above 28 degrees Celsius.
Signs of heatstroke in working dogs include rapid panting, lethargy, drooling, weakness, muscle tremors and collapsing.
Farmers should put dogs in cool shady areas, wet them with cool water and fan them, with access to cool drinking water if showing signs of heatstroke.
In emergencies, dogs should have identifiable marks including a collar or tag and microchip, and up-to-date vaccinations.
Meanwhile, Agriculture Victoria Principal Veterinary Officer, Dr Dianne Phillips, said recent severe weather caused a higher number of deaths in vulnerable livestock in parts of Victoria.
She said recently-shorn sheep, livestock with newborns or newly weaned animals, and livestock with diseases associated with weight loss, anemia or low-protein levels were particularly susceptible.
She reminded farmers to offer adequate shelter to livestock to help protect them from severe weather.
Agriculture Victoria has more information about caring for animals in emergencies here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.