Storm chaser's passion began with radio 'crackle'

Watching huge thunderstorms sweep across the country sky as a child growing up in Rockhampton led Peter Turner to become a passionate storm chaser.
Mr Turner who owns the popular Central & North Queensland Weather and Stormchasing site on social media, said there something utterly captivating about the way in which clouds gather and build up into a wild and often stunning storms.
"I used to sit out in the backyard watching lighting storms as a kid, and mum would say, 'come inside before you get struck'," he said.
"We used to go by the crackle on the radio how close the lightning was, when the crackle got louder we knew it was getting nearer."
Mr Turner, 53, said his childhood wonder of wild weather has never really evaporated.
Now instead of radio static or deciphering the synoptic chart from a newspaper, high-tech sources such as websites and satellite data online allows him to jump into his car and head off across the state in search of a storm and ultimately, a great photo.
"I didn't really take photos much in the old days," Mr Turner said.
"Back then it was simply about seeing the lightning storms, now I use a digital SLR camera an an iPhone."
While some storm chasers literally live for the thrill of capturing the perfect storm in a perfect photo, Mr Turner takes a more balanced perspective.
"While I approach storm chasing with joy and enthusiasm, I have a life outside it," he said.
"This includes a lovely child and I do not chase storms with my son as it's too dangerous, storm chasing is not for children."
With a day job in the mobility aid industry, Mr Turner said having boundaries between work, hobby and family life works well for him.
"I have a weather page and do some forecasting as well, mainly for warnings for people, especially with the recent storms, they have been pretty wild," he said.
"Feedback from people has been very positive, people often say 'why don;t you sell your photos?' but for me its never been about the money.
"For me it's a wonderful hobby and I don't want the stress of running a business."
Since those days he sat in a canvas chair watching the sky, Mr Turner has driven all over the state looking for weather action.
He said lightning from positive clouds are the most dangerous - and he is quick to hop back in the car if things look dodgy.
And like a boy scout, Mr Turner is prepared for storm damage when on the road.
"I carry a chainsaw too," he said.
"Once a big tree fell cross the road between Rolleston and Moura and with the help of a truck driver heading out west who put his headlights on the tree, I was able to clear a lane."
He said he's always pleased to meet other travellers off the beaten track to compare weather stories.
"Recently, when I was on leave I travelled to the other side of Quilpie, way out west to get some photos," he said.
"You meet some wonderful people on the road, lots of tourists and people driving trucks.
"People are kind of surprised and say, 'wow storm chasing, that's different'."
Mr Turner said for him, the people and connections he makes wen out storm chasing far outweigh any images.
"When I'm on the road I try to spend money in the little towns, they rely on tourism and people coming through," Mr Turner said.
"I stop at the little cafes not the big servos and you meet a vast array of people, it's really the part I enjoy the most."
But he said despite his expertise developed over the years, like any photographer, he still sometimes misses out on great shots.
"Basically with a storm there's certain parts that throw out lightning and you aim to get the most strikes," he said.
"But sometimes you miss quite a few, I've been out storm chasing many hundreds of kilometres and got very little.
"It's the nature of weather, some marginal days you go out hoping to get something and sometimes you home with nothing - but is fun."
Occasionally Mr Turner will team up with other storm chasers and said he has a friend near Gympie and one in Caboolture with whom he's been out "good photo hunting."
"I'm careful, I have a safety-first approach, it can be very dangerous," he said.
"When we chase we always aim for an open spot with no near trees because even a branch on your car can cause injury.
"I like taking photos on the Biloela and Jambin because its open farm land and knowing the area where you chase storms is good advice."
Even though he has been storm chasing for more more than 30 years, Mr Turner said his heart still beats faster when the clouds gather.
"I am still intrigued by the lightning, but thankfully have never been struck, although I have been close a few times," he said.
"It's my time out away from everything, but I am very, very careful."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.