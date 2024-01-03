Calls for more eyes on the ground for fire crews

Victorians are being urged to become "citizen scientists" in a bid to build a better picture of the fire risk across the state.
The Country Fire Authority is expecting the 2023-24 fire season to be hotter and drier than recent years, but members of the public keeping an eye on the dryness of local grasslands could help inform fire crews when it comes to making decisions.
By combining ground observations with satellite imagery, the CFA can produce maps showing levels of grass dryness and curing across Victoria.
CFA remote sensing analyst Dr Danielle Wright said they need more observers trained to provide readings, especially in the North-East, the North-West and South-West.
"We can't rely on satellite imagery alone. It is the best performing model available to us, but it can overestimate and underestimate the curing levels," Dr Wright said.
"Across bare sand and soil, the model over-estimates curing. In areas of new growth from rainfall, the satellite sensor can pick up the green growth and underestimate curing.
"Observers can adjust the satellite readings which means we can provide more accurate information to inform decision making when it comes to fire risk over summer."
Melissa Hughes, a volunteer with Wattle Glen Fire Brigade, is also a grassland observer.
She said the online training module took about 30 minutes to complete and provided her with everything she needed to become a citizen scientist.
"I love the data and the science that goes into this grassland observation. The course was so easy and CFA gives you great tools to support the role," Ms Hughes said.
"This really is citizen science at its best, the information we observers gather has an immediate benefit to the community.
I don't just see grass anymore when I am out on the road, I see so much more detail. It might be dry at the top but still green at the bottom, and I know exactly where it is in the curing process no matter where I am."
Both CFA volunteers and other members of the public are encouraging to get involved and become eyes on the ground for the fire service.
For more information visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au/grass or email grassland@cfa.vic.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.