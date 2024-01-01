Funding announced to help eradicate red imported fire ants

Victoria has joined the fight in the eradication of red imported fire ants.
The state government has announced it will commit $69.7 million to help the eradication efforts of the pest who have recently been detected in southern NSW.
Agriculture Minister Ros Spence announced the state will provide full funding that was called on to support a national cost-shared eradication program.
"We're taking action now to stop red imported fire ant[s] in their tracks," she said.
"We've seen how destructive and dangerous this pest has been in Queensland and we will continue to proactively prevent its spread into Victoria."
Along with being environmental and economic threats, fire ants can be deadly to humans as well as animals, using a venomous sting to kill their prey.
A significant fire ant infestation has been confined to south-east Queensland for over two decades, while fire ants have previously been detected in Sydney, Perth and Gladstone in north Queensland, while
However, they have spread south, with the NSW Department of Primary Industries confirming the detection of three nests in South Murwillumbah in November.
Last February Victorian biosecurity officers found a queen fire ant at a Melbourne nursery in February, having arrived in imported plant materials from Queensland.
The detection was contained and eradicated at the time.
"Eradicating this pest requires a national approach and we support the dedicated efforts undertaken by the program to control and eliminate it from Queensland," Ms Spence said.
The new state funding is an addition to $47.9 million invested by Victoria since 2017.
The federal government earlier this year announced the $596 million national cost-shared eradication program, with $268 million set aside by the federal government over the next four years.
A Senate Standing Committee on Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport inquiry into the spread of the pest was also announced in November.
In it's submission to the inquiry, the the University of Melbourne-based Centre of Excellence for Biosecurity Risk Analysis, said it was "extremely difficult, but essential, to understand the full extent of incursions".
"In the case of [red imported fire ants] and varroa, we consider that lack of sufficient delimitation has been a key factor in failure to eradicate quickly," the submission said.
Another submission from GrainGrowers said the grains sector was also significantly concerned about the threat.
According to the Invasive Species Council of Australia, fire ants have been linked to a reduction in agricultural output ranging from 10 per cent for cropping land and 20pc for livestock to 40pc for beef.
