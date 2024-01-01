Coastal farm in Gippsland has already had its spectacular lifestyle upgrade

A spectacular property on the Bass Coast at Kilcunda is heading to public auction later this month.
The grazing farm at Buladilah has been converted to embrace equine pursuits across its 44.5 hectares (110 acres).
Potential bidders better prepare to spend big as it is located in Australia's richest farming postcode with a recent Kilcunda sale making $31,818 per acre.
And unlike many of the coastal farm blocks selling for record prices, this property has a stunning double-storey sandstone farmhouse as the centrepiece which is sure to boost the sale price.
It also has an associated stables with feed and tack room plus garage, workshop and then upstairs is a private teenage retreat.
Buladilah is being sold by Ray White on Thursday, January 25 at 2pm.
Located about an hour from the outer suburbs of Melbourne, the four-bedroom farmhouse is spread across three levels.
You can stack your firewood from outside into the wood room to fuel the double sided Cheminees Philippe open fireplace.
The country kitchen is an extension of the farmhouse's outside design.
The living and dining areas have large arch windows.
The little farm has a second three-bedroom house split over two levels.
Fenced, tree lined paddocks provide versatility for grazing and farming.
For the obvious equestrian fan there is a 30m x 60m sand arena.
For more information contact Fiona McMahon-Hughes from Ray White Inverloch on 0417 743355.
