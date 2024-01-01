Oodles of history associated with this East Gippsland grazing farm for sale

A farm with lots of history in East Gippsland's high country has gone on the market.
Only 85 hectares (213 acres) remains of Myrleford at Goongerah between Bonang and Orbost.
This is the remaining price of the original 36,422ha (90,000 acres) lease granted to Hamilton Reed in the mid 1800's.
Today it is for sale for $1.2 million, pricing it at $5634 per acre.
Reed was famously a gold fossicker, Bendoc hotelier and a long-time member of the Orbost Shire Council, who became a familiar name in these mountains from the 1860's.
Myrleford remained in the ownership of the Reed family until 1983.
This is only the second time the property has been offered for sale.
Today Myrleford has an adjoining agricultural grazing licence of a further 32 acres.
Agents from Harcourts Bairnsdale say Myrleford is "arguably the centrepiece of the Goongerah Valley".
Two rivers enter the property from the surrounding Errinundra National Park, the Brodribb and the Ellery.
Where the rivers join is an area of ancient tree ferns and Kanookas (water gums) known locally as Fairyland, located in the centre of the rainforest.
The property has two homes built in separate eras.
The first is the "Farmhouse" built in the 1960's with mains power connected and which is fully set up for short term rental.
The second home is in an elevated position made from rammed earth, timber, solar powered with lots of glass to take in the stunning view of the river flats and the valley running to the north.
The property has a selection of lockup and workshop shedding with power connected and an old hay shed and set of cattle yards for handling livestock.
Although the farm is currently running cattle, agents suggest it is suitable for a variety of agricultural, or environmental pursuits.
"This type of property and the location lends itself to sustainable living practices and is well removed from daily hustle and bustle," agents say.
Myrleford is two hours from Bairnsdale and one hour from Orbost.
For more information contact Michael Enever from Harcourts Bairnsdale on 0458 272797.
