UPDATE: Water safety crisis over for country town's residents

UPDATE: The ban on drinking water has been lifted in Elmore.
Elmore's residents can now safely turn their drinking water taps back on, Coliban Water announced after 5pm.
It is now four days since an apparent technical fault at the town's water treatment plant saw an alert issued on Christmas Day saying water coming from the tap was possibly contaminated.
The issue of compensation for residents who are relying on bottled water or a water trailer hurriedly placed at the town's water tower is being openly discussed.
The town's bakery was forced to close for at least yesterday but has re-opened after bringing in their own water tank.
The water authority released a series of questions and answers on its website to help deal with an outpouring of anger over the incident.
"Will there be any compensation for customers?" the authority asked itself.
"We are working through what this means for the community as a result of the do not drink advisory and the impact it has had on residents. We will keep you posted on this matter."
Aside from the inconvenience and danger this has posed for the town's about 850 residents, many are known to have privately sourced their own water supplies.
From about 1.30pm on Christmas Day, storms apparently set off an alarm which caused the town's clear water storage tank to be drained.
Tap water supplies from at least that time were untreated and potentially contaminated.
The town's treatment plant is supplied from two groundwater bores.
Elmore recorded around 50mm of rain during a soggy Christmas across the state.
Coliban Water said it would consult with the Department of Health before lifting the "do not drink" advice.
The plant is back in operation and Coliban Water is adding chlorine to the water supply as a short term fix.
