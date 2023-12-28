Boy dies after being struck by a falling branch on a rural property

A child has died after apparently being struck by a large branch which fell from a tree near Shepparton in Victoria's north, police say.
It is understood the young boy was with family members at a private property, off Bells Road, Gowangardie, when he was found injured just before 8am today (Thursday).
Police said they were called to a property between Benalla and Shepparton, after the boy was found just before 8am on Thursday.
The region had received more than 70mm of rain in the past few days.
The age of the boy was not given by police but he was said to be primary school age.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Meanwhile, Victoria's death toll from the wild weather over Christmas has risen to three.
A second person has been found to have died after flash flooding hit a campground at Buchan in east Gippsland on Tuesday.
The body of a woman had already been located after the floodwaters receded.
Police say after receiving information late yesterday of a man who had been camping with the deceased woman, they started another search of the area, and found his body.
A 44-year-old Bunyip man died at a property in the High Country at Gippsland's Caringal, near Rawson, after a tree branch fell on him on Tuesday.
Police said several vehicles in the Buchan campground went underwater and many people sought safety at a close by bridge after torrential rain over Christmas.
The woman's body was found by police after the flood waters receded.
Police say they will prepare a report for the Coroner following the discovery of the man's body on Wednesday afternoon.
"Officers received information this afternoon that it was believed a man was camping with a woman who was located deceased following flash flooding on December 26," police said..
"A search began of the flood-affected area and the man, who is yet to be formally identified, was located deceased."
Emergency services were called to Cave Road just after 5pm on Boxing Day after reports of flooding in the area.
Police were told a number of vehicles in the campground area were underwater and several people were safely retrieved from a nearby bridge.
Hilly Buchan received about 25mm of rain in a short period of time on Boxing Day.
Anyone who has information regarding anyone thought to be missing in the area is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.