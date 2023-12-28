Stock & Land
Boy dies after being struck by a falling branch on a rural property

By Chris McLennan
Updated December 28 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:19pm
A child has died after apparently being struck by a large branch which fell from a tree near Shepparton in Victoria's north, police say.

