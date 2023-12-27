Young farmers dominate land sales with 'get big or get out' mindset

Ambitious young farmers emerged as big players in Australia's farm property market this year.
Coming from established farming families, this latest generation are willing to gamble on record high prices to continue their family legacy.
They have been emboldened to take on financial risk through the continued good returns across many farm commodities and have not been spooked by rising interest rates.
This is one finding from a review of property sales in 2023 from Ray White South Australia, where some of the biggest prices have been paid in recent years for reliable cropping country.
Ray White said these young farmers now account for an amazing 70-80 per cent of its current buyers.
The average age of Australian farmers is now more than 60 years.
Ray White's analysts said this ageing workforce is particularly noticeable in agriculture, leading to significant generational changes.
While males still dominate the national farm landscape, the percentage of young women in agriculture is rising fast.
Scanning the farm sales data for 2023, Ray White found young farmers have emerged as pivotal players in the agricultural property market.
Agents in other states have remarked on the same involvement of the new generation in farm land decisions as they look to the future.
"Their engagement ranges from managing succession plans to actively expanding their family enterprises by acquiring additional properties," the Ray White sales review found.
Many young or next generation farmers were also entering into leasing deals to expand existing enterprises.
The other characteristic of this new cohort of young land buyers is they mostly originate "from reputable and successful mixed farming operations".
The review found the younger generation's "lively engagement" in the farm property market was underpinned by the positive financial returns for many mixed SA farming operations in the past financial year.
The analysis also found a notable distinction in the motivations of buyers and sellers of farm land in 2023.
Buyers often have a long-term vision, seeing their investments as part of a 50-year plan which includes actively involving and eventually passing on the farm to the next generation.
In contrast, those selling or leasing may not have a new generation coming on which influences their decisions.
"This difference in perspective is reshaping the landscape of agricultural property transactions, as younger farmers step up to carry on the legacy of their family farms," Ray White's review found.
Veteran real estate agent Michael Stewart from the western Victorian agency Charles Stewart and Co has also offered a 2023 review saying the heat had come off the farm property market largely due to rising interest rates and lower red meat prices.
Mr Stewart said values for dairying and cropping properties remained strong and even livestock grazing properties had bounced back in the final weeks of the year as sales prices rose.
He expected farm land demand to remain strong in 2024.
Ray White's end-of-year review found the South Australian rural property market has been navigating a complex landscape shaped by fluctuating commodity prices, changing cash rates, and variable climate conditions.
"Despite these challenges, the market has shown an impressive resilience, maintaining strong prices and even record-high prices in the most reliable farming regions and attracting consistent buyer interest."
Cropping and mixed farming properties have shown enduring strength, they said.
Record-high prices have been achieved in reliably productive regions like the Yorke Peninsula, mid-north, lower north and south east.
Ray White is tipping continued strong interest for farmland "in these reliable regions" in 2024.
"Interestingly, wool prices have seen a comeback in recent months thanks to increased demand from China, and we will be watching keenly as to how this trend affects livestock property prices in the coming months," the review found.
"The situation for some grazing properties in the lower rainfall areas has been more challenging with the significant decline in sheep and lamb prices creating some uncertainty across the sector."
Ray White said its review found sales volumes were up rather than down as other property reports had suggested.
"We've observed a noticeable increase in transactions, indicating that vendors, especially those with cropping and mixed farming properties are not hesitant to sell."
"Most property owners, especially those in cropping are seizing the opportunities offered by the current market conditions.
"As more properties enter the market, there's a growing sense of urgency among sellers. They are motivated by concerns over price uncertainty in the near future and increased competition, leading them to act sooner rather than later."
