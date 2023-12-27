Another body found after Victoria's wild storms

Victoria's death toll from the wild weather over Christmas has risen to three.
A second person has been found to have died after flash flooding hit a campground at Buchan in east Gippsland on Tuesday.
The body of a woman had already been located after the floodwaters receded.
Police say after receiving information late yesterday of a man who had been camping with the deceased woman, they started another search of the area, and found his body.
A 44-year-old Bunyip man died at a property in the High Country at Gippsland's Caringal, near Rawson, after a tree branch fell on him on Tuesday.
Police said several vehicles in the Buchan campground went underwater and many people sought safety at a close by bridge after torrential rain over Christmas.
Police say they will prepare a report for the Coroner following the discovery of the man's body on Wednesday afternoon.
"Officers received information this afternoon that it was believed a man was camping with a woman who was located deceased following flash flooding on December 26," police said..
"A search began of the flood-affected area and the man, who is yet to be formally identified, was located deceased."
Emergency services were called to Cave Road just after 5pm on Boxing Day after reports of flooding in the area.
Police were told a number of vehicles in the campground area were underwater and several people were safely retrieved from a nearby bridge.
The Buchan area attracts many visitors to see its vast cave network, said to be the largest in Victoria with a honeycomb of spectacular limestone formations.
Hilly Buchan received about 25mm of rain in a short period of time on Boxing Day.
Anyone who has information regarding anyone thought to be missing in the area is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, residents in Elmore, near Bendigo, are still receiving emergency water supplies after being told their water was not safe to drink.
