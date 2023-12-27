Stock & Land
Home/News

State's rain deluge by the numbers

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated December 28 2023 - 6:49am, first published 6:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Where the rain has fallen over Victoria for the past week. Graphic: Bureau of Meteorology.
Where the rain has fallen over Victoria for the past week. Graphic: Bureau of Meteorology.

The latest rain charts for the past week clearly shows how Australia's eastern states have been buried by rain since Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.