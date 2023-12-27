State's rain deluge by the numbers

The latest rain charts for the past week clearly shows how Australia's eastern states have been buried by rain since Christmas.
Many Victorian locations experienced record Christmas rains.
The Bureau of Meteorology's latest rain chart also reveals the hits and misses - some farm districts which were desperately dry have remained that way.
Sometimes the storms have missed by a farm's width - the neighbours won handy rain but another didn't.
For instance, the rains didn't penetrate far inland to reach the dry areas of Queensland.
The biggest rains have been in Queensland, more than 100mm in a single day, but much nearer the coast.
The slow-moving low pressure system which was responsible for Victoria's soggy Christmas moved up to southern NSW and has headed offshore.
Today (Thursday) there are heatwave warnings current for the Northern Territory, South Australia and Western Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.