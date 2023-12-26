Stock & Land
Home/News

Huge haul of guns during summer hunt blitz

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 27 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunters are banned from stalking deer in the high country during the summer months because of public safety.
Hunters are banned from stalking deer in the high country during the summer months because of public safety.

Sixteen firearms have been seized by police in a crackdown on summer poachers in Victoria's alpine region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.