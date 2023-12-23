Thunderstorms, hail and easterly winds predicted for Christmas and Boxing Day

North-of-the-divide Victorians may face thunderstorms and hail warnings on Christmas Day, before a low pressure system reaches southern Victoria on Boxing Day.
The Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Jonathan How said he expected Christmas Day to be the wettest day of the outlook for the next two-weeks.
He said a low pressure system would develop and form, with the south-west of the state, including the Otways, potentially facing more-severe wet weather on Boxing Day.
"It will be developing Christmas Eve and strengthening Christmas Day, the low pressure system will be quite critical, looking to develop just over the Riverina and depending over northern parts of Victoria," he said.
"People will be celebrating and taking the day off so be cautious of heavy falls, especially thunderstorms."
He encouraged people to check the Bureau's emergency warnings, forecast updates and flood watches, particularly once rain started to fall.
"The main thing will be for those still out on the ground to check the warnings, if we issue any of those and check for forecast updates," Mr How said.
"It's a very different scenario this time around."
He said compared to 2022, which had a much hotter and more-dry finish to the year, there was some rain across the northeast and eastern districts.
"But not as widespread as what we're expecting this week," he said.
"In terms of temperatures that we saw last year, it was much hotter, 37 at Swan Hill and 38 at Mildura, 35 at Horsham, low to mid 30's in the south-west including Hamilton and Edenhope, 36 at Echuca."
He said the main risks were wind and widespread rainfall, potentially localised thunderstorms and the risk of hail through north-central districts.
Mr How said the easterly winds were less common and increased risk of trees falling and crops swaying in the opposite direction.
"Typically Victoria gets winds from the west so vegetation and crops are used to that westerly wind, but the easterly wind the roots quite aren't used to it, we see tree and limb damage," he said.
S&D Consulting John Stuchbery, Donald, said most farmers were finishing up their harvest programs in his region and were focusing mostly on weed control.
He said it had been challenging for the farmers with wet paddocks and heavy rain, and another heavy rain event could cause further risk.
"The rain obviously isn't good and if it's heavy rain on top of the other events I'm not sure the effect it will have on quality but there'll be risk there," he said.
"With the wind it depends how strong it'll be really."
He said there had been a few good days for harvesting, but continuous rain events caused stop-start harvesting.
Mr Stuchbery said further south of the Wimmera, farms were still immersed in their harvest programs.
"The results have been really good, it's been pretty consistent and people have had good yields and more than they expected," he said.
Mr How said there would be "very cool" conditions on Boxing Day, with maximum temperatures across Victoria expected to be up to 12 degrees Celsius below average.
"It will be a cool day in Horsham, up to Mildura, the low 20 degrees and boxing day see conditions quite cool for this time of year," Mr How said.
"The rain does start to ease off on December 27, remaining cool, we do get a number of warm days mid-week and we see storms potentially developing to the last weekend of the year, 28th and 29th."
