Thunderstorms, hail and easterly winds predicted for Christmas and Boxing Day

By Rachel Simmonds
December 23 2023 - 12:00pm
The Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Jonathan How says Christmas Day may be the wettest day of the outlook for the next two-weeks. Picture supplied
North-of-the-divide Victorians may face thunderstorms and hail warnings on Christmas Day, before a low pressure system reaches southern Victoria on Boxing Day.

