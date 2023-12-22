Stock & Land
Wool forecast predicts Victorian shearing drop as "normal patterns" return

December 23 2023 - 6:00am
The Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee's forecast showed shorn wool production for 2023-24 would be 328 million kilograms greasy, or 72.2 million head. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
The Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee's forecast showed shorn wool production for 2023-24 would be 328 million kilograms greasy, or 72.2 million head. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

A recent forecast has shown an expected decrease in Victorian sheep shorn in the next shearing season, while SA and NSW are expected to rise in numbers.

