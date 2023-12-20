How November rain and hail hampered growth for Victorian grain growers this year

Grain growers in western Victoria have had a dream run at the beginning of harvest this year, but that all changed with a hail event on November 24, damaging crops for many farmers.
Cropping farmer and agricultural consultant Marty Colbert, Nhill, said subsequent unseasonal wet weather systems on "large parts of the eastern seaboard, including South Australia," have also caused problems for grain growers since then.,
"We would be drying grains in the paddock, ready to commence, and then the next front would come through," Mr Colbert said.
"The impact of that has been felt the most in the Wimmera and southern Wimmera because we had so much of our harvest left to do around November 24."
He said more contracting services were used to combat the rain this year, requiring increased freight logistics.
"Grain receivers have been running extended hours, so they have certainly come to the party, but in general, people have been quite happy with how handlers have been playing the game and putting people on extra shifts," he said.
While the hail storm had an equal detrimental yield impact across different grains, with barley not making any malt any more and wheat luckily having a slight minimal downgrading for stockfeed,
But lentils that had yet to be harvested were hugely disadvantaged.
"You really need to get onto lentils on the day that they are ready to go because they will get lower into the ground and, therefore, harder to harvest," Mr Colbert said.
Mr Colbert said he was also concerned about farmer fatigue due to longer working hours this year and heavy vehicle inspections, "which slowed logistics".
Rural Bank regional agribusiness manager in Western Victoria, Wayne Saunders, said Victorian croppers had different challenges from their northern counterparts.
"Dry conditions in northern regions of the country have led to below average yields, while widespread rainfall at harvest time in southern areas has many concerned about quality downgrades," he said.
"After three consecutive years of record production and historically high prices growers are likely in a better position this season to systematically market their crop to extract the best value from reduced production".
Both Mr Colbert and Rural Bank's outlook said Victoria was looking to be a standout state next year in terms of grain production once again due to the possibility of good subsoil moisture.
"It's looks to be rosy next year for grain because of that subsoil," Mr Colbert said.
