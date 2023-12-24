How a bush Christmas looks, from milking cows to picnics

With Christmas once again coming around this year, more farmers are downing tools to celebrate with family in a wide variety of ways.
Cass McCormack, Merrijig, said she will be heading to the banks of the Delatite River for a family lunch before before heading to home for dinner.
"We're going to enjoy a nice bit of food that's great for a picnic out by the lake for the whole family," she said.
She said there would not be too much farming activity on the day.
"We are weaning at the moment so we will just feed and check our weaners for the upcoming sales.
"We have some poddy lambs too so we'll also just check in on them as well on the day."
Cropping farmer Jason Mellings, Carron, said for the first time in many years, harvesting will not be at the forefront of his mind this year.
"I'm actually going to get time to get a pressure washer out and clean up my outdoor area, clean up the barbecue and make that somewhat presentable," he said.
"I am then planning to head to Horsham and have a big spend up at supermarkets on a leg of ham, a plum pudding and many other things with high cholesterol in them."
He also said outside of the trips to the supermarket, he was planning a casual day at home with "my father and an in-law or two" possibly popping in on the day.
Mr Mellings said despite rain delays many croppers across the west were in a similar position than him, as many took advantage of good subsoil conditions earlier in the year.
"There still will be many who haven't wrapped up their harvest before Christmas, but they'd be very close to finishing," he said.
"In saying that, I recently drove from our place up to Donald, and then to Ballarat, and there is not much crop still standing across the lands," he said.
"I noticed that there wasn't many people at Graincorp in Donald on that trip too, however last Sunday, you couldn't get a park at the place, it was that busy."
Over in dairy country, Daryl Hoey, Wonthaggi, said aside from spending time with the family, taking care of the herd will be the main priority of the day.
"We'll be certainly milking cows like we normally do on the day," he said.
"While that won't stop, we do plan to not do much else on the farm."
His typical family Christmas meal won't be straying too far from tradition either.
"We'll probably have a nice roast chicken, a good amount of vegetables, and really that's it - we won't have anything too fancy," he said.
Reflecting on his farming in 2023, Mr Hoey said operations had been "good, trending towards one of the better years that we've had."
