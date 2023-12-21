Good drains help irrigators and maintenance of farm tracks, say authorities

Goulburn-Murray Water and the Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority have made wide-scale improvements to the irrigation district in the region they cover.
Rather than constructing new irrigation drains, the agencies developed a Hybrid Drainage Program to improve land use and irrigation sustainability in the Goulburn Murray Irrigation District, by reinstating natural drainage courses.
They did that by using drainage course declarations (DCD), declarations approved by the Water Minister's delegate that allow for obstructions to the natural flow of water to be removed or mitigated.
GMW Drainage Systems manager Carolyn Nigro said the organisation had undertaken extensive engagement to determine the best locations for DCDs.
"We have consulted with landowners from a very early stage to get their perspective and local knowledge of drainage in the area," Ms Nigro said.
"There has been very strong support for the project across the region and the feedback landowners have provided us with has been invaluable."
Obstructions can include elevated roads and farm tracks, on-farm banks, culverts and occupation crossings that are undersized, damaged, or have a build-up of silt.
Removing obstructions reduced water logging on public and private land, and subsequently benefits agriculture, road assets and the environment.
Hay producer, Russell Byrnes, Picola, was one of the landowners involved in the consultation process.
Works were recently completed on his property as part of the Victorian Irrigation Drainage Program.
They included the construction of a floodway to allow unobstructed drainage of the natural depression, and the installation of two concrete culverts through a farm levee bank to allow water to flow into Goose Swamp, on the edge of the Barmah Forest
"It's a great outcome," he said.
"These works will make a significant difference to us and landholders upstream of us," he said. "The water will flow through the area much easier now."
GBCMA funded the irrigation drainage improvements and program manager Carl Walters said significant benefits would come from the investment.
"Improving natural drainage and undoing man-made obstructions will have great outcomes for the region," Mr Walters said.
"It will help protect the environment and farmland, while also providing security in wet periods."
Meanwhile, Agriculture Victoria has offered advice to farmers affected by recent storms, which may have caused soil erosion on farm roads, tracks and driveways.
Agriculture Victoria Land Management extension officer Clem Sturmfels, said the key to controlling this damage is drainage.
"Good surface drainage, wide stable table drains and closely spaced run-offs to direct the water away from the roadway are vital," he said.
"Additionally, the roadway needs to have stable, well drained foundations and a hard-wearing gravel, concrete or bitumen surface."
He said class one or class two materials, a mix of quarry dust and larger aggregate, made for a very stable and hard-wearing surface without the need for a surface seal.
"'Roadways can be constructed on quite steep slopes using these techniques," he said.
"A well-built road should only require occasional grading and a top dressing with gravel every few years."
For more information on soil erosion visit agriculture.vic.gov.au/farm-management/soil/erosion
For information on flood and storm support, visit agriculture.vic.gov.au/farmmanagement/emergency-management/floods
To learn more about how the GMID's irrigation drainage network is being improved, go to https://www.g-mwater.com.au/water-operations/water-information/drainagein-the-gmid
