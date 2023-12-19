Authorities seize 16 guns during blitz at national park

Authorities have seized 16 firearms during an operation targeting illegal hunting in national parks.
Police and staff from Parks Victoria and the Game Management Association ran the operation at Wonnangatta from December 16 to 18.
There were 16 guns seized, one person caught speeding, and several fines were issued for people caught with dogs.
One of the seized firearms had a thermal scope.
Bright police Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said there were rules on when guns could be taken into national parks, with restrictions during certain times of the year.
"The firearms were predominantly seized for the possession of a firearm in an alpine national park during a prohibited period," he said.
"The advice is for anyone attending national parks to be familiar with the relevant laws and legislation.
"There are caveats over the time of year guns can be taken in, and in some parks you can't take in firearms or shoot at any time of the year.
"The responsibility is on each person to make those inquiries."
Senior Sergeant Incoll said those spoken to by police were co-operative.
