South Australian cropping farm is worth its weight in gold

A long-held family farm for sale on South Australia's Yorke Peninsula offers more than paddocks of golden grain.
It has a little gold mine in the middle of one of the cropping blocks.
The sale has brought to light the family's efforts to diversify their grain income with a little fossicking on the side.
And yes, that mine is part of the sale.
Historically the Kadina area is famous for its copper deposits although a little gold has been extracted along the way.
James Boor was a shepherd working on the Wallaroo sheep run at the top of the YP when he stumbled across copper ore in 1859.
Legend has it that a wombat had unearthed the ore.
Within a decade mines had sprung up, thousands of tonnes of copper ore were being dug up and thousands of people were employed on the job.
Mining reached its peak in the 1920s although mining companies are still travelling the Copper Coast Highway looking for another mineral strike.
The Boors Plain in the area were named in honor of James Boor's find.
It just happens to be the home address of the Bensen family's farm being offered at a triple online auction ending on January 19.
Buyers will be able to tune into the opening cricket test against the West Indies at Adelaide Oval and keep tabs on the auction between overs.
On offer is three parcels of land taking in a combined 466 hectares (1150 acres).
The Bensen's are hanging onto their home and home block on 108ha (266 acres) with a winning buyer of the first lot offered first rights to lease the cropping land for the next three years.
There is another connection to riches on this farm land as well.
The YP (as it is locally known) is highly valued farm country which has been selling for record amounts in the past few years.
Only a few weeks ago, this same agent sold a single add-on paddock at Cunliffe, just near here, for $1.6 million.
That cropping country took in 82 hectares (202 acres) which rewarded the vendors with a $7921/acre payday.
That sort of return is common-place both here and on the Eyre Peninsula.
On Ray White agent David Bussenschutt's recent sale success, this land could be expected to sell for more than $9 million.
Given that gold is selling for about $3000 per ounce today, the sale proceeds could buy 85kg of the stuff without poking about in that little mine.
The auction schedule for the Bensen farm is :
Auction one (2pm close) - Rodda Road, Boors Plain - 299ha (737 acres).
Auction two (3pm close) - 117 Beare Road, Kadina - 134ha (332 acres) - and a little gold mine.
Auction three (4pm close) - Copper Coast Highway, Thrington- 33ha (80.5 acres).
Internal fencing has been removed and the property has been continuously cropped.
A wheat harvest has been completed and stubble will be cut, baled and removed before settlement day.
The second auction is at 117 Beare Road, Kadina.
This block is located on the northern side of the Copper Coast Highway and has two sections combined into one large paddock.
The first section has a home and shedding while it is the second section which has the Bensen's small gold mining operation.
The final auction offer is a small block on the Copper Coast Highway, Thrington.
It also has two sections on the corner of Mitchell Road and the highway.
Agents say this block has also been continuously cropped with internal fences have been removed.
For more information contact David Bussenschutt from Ray White Yorke Peninsula on 0429 692511.
