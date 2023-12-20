Stock & Land
Lambs volumes swell before Christmas holidays as major processors take a backseat

By Leann Dax, Nlrs Reporter
December 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Hamish Strawthorn, Kyneton, with a pen of 107, 2022-drop ewes that made $148 at Kyneton. Picture by Alastair Dowie
The looming Christmas holiday break left a noticeable imprint on lamb values last week, particularly in Wagga Wagga, NSW, where livestock yards were teeming with 50,000 lambs and 27,600 sheep.

