Lambs volumes swell before Christmas holidays as major processors take a backseat

The looming Christmas holiday break left a noticeable imprint on lamb values last week, particularly in Wagga Wagga, NSW, where livestock yards were teeming with 50,000 lambs and 27,600 sheep.
Two major processors, Fletcher International, Dubbo NSW, and Junee Meats, Junee, NSW, which had been dominant in recent months at Wagga Wagga, chose not to acquire any lambs.
This decision had a profound effect on heavy lamb categories, resulting in substantial price declines ranging from $20-$40 a head.
Heavy lambs weighing between 26-30 kilograms carcase weight were traded at prices ranging from $172-$195, while lambs exceeding 30kg commanded prices from $195-$228.
Despite this downturn, a notable section of the market found support in major domestic processors such as Coles and Woolworths.
Well-presented, shorn lambs or fresh sucker lambs maintained their value, averaging 667 cents a kilogram.
In contrast, the mutton market experienced price reductions of $10-$50, with buyers showing sporadic purchasing patterns during the sale with massive price fluctuations.
The bulk of the sheep averaged from 100-159c/kg.
The commencement of trading on Monday revealed a varied scenario in the market, characterised by lamb prices showing a combination of downward trends and sideways movements.
This trend was observed across all markets, primarily influenced by a reduced lamb supply stemming from significant price adjustments in NSW towards the end of last week.
The Bendigo market experienced a decline ranging from $10-$14.
Certain pens offering well-finished, young, new-season lambs managed to maintain the pricing levels reported in the week before.
The overall market was somewhat restrained, amid reports several processors had already secured enough bookings for pre-Christmas kills.
This factor played a pivotal role in impeding more-robust market dynamics.
The final lamb sale of the year in Ballarat witnessed a reduced yarding, with 29,500 lambs and 5197 sheep.
The auction's focal point was the trade of store lambs and light-weight lambs intended for the Middle East, experiencing a price increase ranging from $2-$8.
Store buyers actively participated in the market, securing well-bred lambs with plenty of frame for prices ranging from $80-$119.
The highest bid came from a single export pen of lambs from Thorpdale in Gippsland reaching $220.
Heavy export lambs, weighing between 26-30kg, were prevalent.
The limited presence of export buyers caused prices to decline $20-$30, averaging at 670c/kg.
The trade lamb market experienced downward pressure, with common price drops of $10-$12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.