Government 'steady-as-she-goes' approach under Allan's premiership

Victoria went into 2023 with one Premier and ended with another, as long-term leader Daniel Andrews passed the baton to his then deputy Jacinta Allan in September.
But Deakin University senior politics lecturer Geoff Robinson, Waurn Ponds, said that was unlikely to see any real change in the direction of the government.
It was likely to adopt a "steady as she goes" approach, he said.
"Daniel Andrews had a very outsized impact on Victoria's politics.
"Perhaps the new government is thinking 'Andrews had a pretty good winning formula and by and large we will try and continue it, maybe with a more conciliatory style'."
He said the government had faced some problems, particularly over its "Big Build" infrastructure program and inflation, but that was not enough to divert it from its course.
"Allan is the first premier to directly represent a rural electorate (Bendigo East) since Henry Bolte, but again its one of these big provincial cities, which pretty much are strongholds of the Labor Party," he said.
"When the Labor Party thinks about outside Melbourne, it thinks about the provincial cities - although the Latrobe Valley continues to attract attention, because of energy, climate change issues and so on."
He said there could be potential problems down the track, particularly with the infrastructure program.
"I think the top-down, centralised, at times rather 'seat-of-the-pants' approach could cause problems for the government," he said.
The government would reply it was a "can-do" government, which got things done - "that worked for (former Liberal Premier) Jeff Kennett for a time, but then the people arced up against that.
"You could see where the electoral trouble was for Kennett, but I am not sure where I can see it is for the Labor government, at the moment."
There was an eventual backlash against Mr Kennett, particularly in the bush, Dr Robinson said.
"Rural areas tend to be pretty conservative and part of Andrews' appeal was he was not a conservative," he said.
The National Party did well at the last election, defeating rural independents, including in Mildura and Shepparton.
"I think that says something about how the Andrews' government was seen in rural areas, the rural independents were not the coalition and tried to work with the government," he said.
"But I can't seem the Nationals advancing beyond the base they have, effectively I think they have maxed out."
There would eventually be another Liberal-National government "but it's a bit difficult to see how it will happen, in the short term," Dr Robinson said.
Rural Councils Victoria chair Mary-Ann Brown said the organisation's representatives were yet to meet with Ms Allan, but had caught up with a number of ministers.
"We have certainly had a number of meetings, over the year, and in some cases multiple meetings," Cr Brown said.
"I think the key focus for us has been housing, the second one has been in terms of road funding.
"We have been very pleased with support from the federal government, in terms of road funding."
Cr Brown said the opening up of the Regional Worker Accommodation Fund would see a number of councils putting in applications.
"We are very keen to see some of that funding go to rural councils, where there is a significant need," she said.
"It's been a really good start, on a numer of fronts; but - as we would say - more needs to be done."
Cr Brown said she hoped Ms Allan's representation of a regional electorate would mean she had an understanding of some of the challenges regional and rural communities were facing.
"The change of Premier has been an opportunity to reset some of the conversations, in some areas," she said.
"There have been improvements in some areas, but in the area of emergency management and recovery, the whole discussion about building more resilient infrastructure is not something that is going to be solved in 12 months."
Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano said genuine consultation had been an issue, with the government.
"Having a new Premier and Agriculture Minister gives us hope for the new year to engage, especially on the issues where we have seen no positive movement for our industry, such as the planned transmission lines," Ms Germano said.
