Government 'steady-as-she-goes' approach under Allan's premiership

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated December 21 2023 - 8:47am, first published December 1 2023 - 6:00am
Bendigo East Labor MP Jacinta Allan took over as Premier from Dan Andrews in September. Picture supplied
Bendigo East Labor MP Jacinta Allan took over as Premier from Dan Andrews in September. Picture supplied

Victoria went into 2023 with one Premier and ended with another, as long-term leader Daniel Andrews passed the baton to his then deputy Jacinta Allan in September.

