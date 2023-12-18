Detailed freight rail information being released by state government

The state government says it's providing clarity and certainty for rail freight operators and customers with the release of the first Rail Freight Network Capability Statement.
The statement will provide operators with detailed rail knowledge such as line speeds and axle-loads, so they can accurately plan with network managers to schedule services and confirm access to train paths.
Ports and Freight Minister Melissa Horne said a stable and transparent operating environment was critical for freight operators.
"This statement gives them certainty and clarity to maximise the benefits that come from moving freight by rail," Ms Horne said.
"We're making major investments in the rail freight network, supporting industry to get freight moving and boosting the economy."
Victoria's rail-freight network was a critical "supply chain enabler" moving huge volumes of grain, hay, pulses, wine, grapes, meat, dairy and paper products from freight hubs in regional Victoria and southern New South Wales to our ports for export, she said.
Moving more freight by rail provided environmental, social and economic benefits, producing three times less pollution per tonne per kilometre compared to road freight, supporting the state's net zero emissions target by 2045 and environmental sustainability.
Rail freight was up to nine times safer than road freight and modal shift would support the government's commitment to reduce road fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030.
The statement aligned with the Victorian Freight Plan, Delivering the Goods, which was helping grow rail freight's volume share and providing transparency on network standards and availability, she said.
