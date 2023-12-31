Agents hopeful market strengthening will continue ahead of Mortlake sale

Mortlake's weaner sale at the Western Victoria Livestock Exchange on Thursday, January 4, will kick off the annual series of calf sales in the state's south-west.
According to WVLX Agents Association president Josh McDonald, Nutrien Ag Solutions, agents will yard about 7500 steers and heifers (all breeds), similar to last year's numbers.
Mr McDonald said the weights of the calves would also be very similar, or even slightly lighter, due to the drier seasonal conditions experienced at the start of spring.
"I think the top end of the steers will be around 400 kilograms or a bit better," he said.
"But we'll have a lot of calves that will average anywhere between 280kg up to 350kg, that will cover most of the run.
"Now we've been doing it for long enough, we get the same runs of calves come every year and the quality and breeding of the weaners will be very good."
Although Mr McDonald said the price outlook was difficult to predict, the rain in the north had added more confidence to the market.
"In the last three weeks, there has been a definite strengthening in the job which we hope will continue," he said.
"The expectations would be that the heavier steers will make more than 300 cents a kilogram, the middle run of steers will be around the 300c/kg mark, while the heifers will be anywhere from 200-250c/kg."
He said buyer support was expected to come from northern NSW, along with the south-east of SA, Gippsland and local areas.
"I think we'll see a few feedlot buyers operating on the better end of the heavier calves, and backgrounders and bullock fatteners will also be active on the middle and lighter runs," he said.
The WVLX sale starts at 9am and will be interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
