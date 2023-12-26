Stock & Land
Northern buyers are set to play a key role at Hamilton's upcoming weaner sales

By Kylie Nicholls
December 27 2023 - 6:00am
The Kerr & Co Livestock team in action at last year's weaner sales. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Season-saving rain in the north has given western district calf producers a much-needed boost in confidence ahead of the upcoming week of weaner sales in Hamilton.

