Northern buyers are set to play a key role at Hamilton's upcoming weaner sales

Season-saving rain in the north has given western district calf producers a much-needed boost in confidence ahead of the upcoming week of weaner sales in Hamilton.
Widely regarded as the benchmark for calf quality and prices, Hamilton & District Stock Agents Association president Craig Pertzel, Kerr & Co Livestock, said nearly 14,000 weaners would be offered across the five days of selling.
"There is no doubt the northern rains have probably saved us," Mr Pertzel said.
"At one stage not that long ago, it was not so much what the calves were going to make price-wise, but where they were going to go.
"I think we'll probably see that they will all find homes now at a significantly-better price than what we were looking at six weeks ago."
Mr Pertzel said the weight of the calves would be very similar to previous years, although perhaps a "fraction lighter".
"The recent rains will give the calves a boost, they'll have a pretty-good finish to the season I think, but prior to that they may have stood still for a little while," he said.
"Generally in the Angus steer sale, the average weight is about 350 kilograms, with the top calves hitting the 400kg mark, and I think they'll probably be somewhere close to it again.
"The tops might just be 390kg instead of 400kg and the average might be 5-10kg less."
But Mr Pertzel said the quality of the calves would be excellent.
"The producers who prepare weaners for these sales do a very-good job, year-on-year," he said.
"The calves are renowned for being some of the best in Australia."
As far as prices go, Mr Pertzel anticipated the 360kg-plus heavier steers could make from 300-340 cents a kilogram, equating to about $1200-$1300 a head.
"The second run of calves, at 320-360kg, which will be the vast majority, could make 330-350c/kg," he said.
"The lighter calves, of which there won't be many, could make 350-380c/kg and may touch 400c/kg, although that won't be common.
"I think all the vendors can expect to get more than $1000, if they've got the right amount of weight in their calves."
The independent agents will kick off the sales on Monday, January 9, with more than 4000 Angus steers, while Elders, Nutrien Ag Solutions and J&J Kelly will offer 3000 Angus steers on Tuesday, January 10.
Scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, is the independent agents' yarding of 2500 Hereford steers and mixed-sex Euro weaners.
On Thursday, January 12, Elders, Nutrien and J&J Kelly will offer 1500 heifers (all breeds) and then to wrap up the week of selling, the independent agents will offer about 2700 British-bred heifers on Friday, January 13.
All the sales start at 12 noon and are interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
