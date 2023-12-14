Stock & Land
Hobby farmers strike gold in the face of the urban sprawl

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated December 15 2023 - 10:09am, first published 10:02am
FarmBuy Real Estate
This lifestyle property north of Melbourne has sold for a reported $25 million, or $85,000 per square metre. Pictures supplied
This lifestyle property north of Melbourne has sold for a reported $25 million, or $85,000 per square metre. Pictures supplied

We've become accustomed to the incredible growth spurt for the prices paid for farm land in recent years, but more than a million dollars an acre?

