Why this 12-year-old cow is a farmer's friend: a view from readers and their paddocks

Western Victorian farmer Margaret Hallyburton has weaned her autumn calves a few weeks earlier than usual due to dry conditions on her Bookaar property.
She said only 496 millimetres of rain had fallen on Boiardo this year, and of that, 27mm had fallen in the last two weeks.
Despite the drier season, Mrs Hallyburton said it was always good to inspect her cattle at weaning, including G73, one of her favourite cows.
"She is 12 and will be calving again next year as a 13-year-old, so she's had 11 calves so far if my maths is right," she said.
"She had her first calf as a two-year-old and has always been a quiet cow ... always looks for a pat or two when she is ever in the yards."
Meanwhile, Croxton East farmer Tracey Kruger said she had to "abandon" a FaceTime call with her daughter to grab a photo of The Grampians at sunset.
"I ran outside in the wrong shoes when I saw the gloomy light change and a rainbow appear," she said.
