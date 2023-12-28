Stock & Land
Home/News

Recent store price jump bodes well for Yea, as agents gear up for sales

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
December 29 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders Yea livestock agent and auctioneer Jamie Quinlan says he expects the company to yard up to 4400 head, at its January weaner sale. Picture suppplied.
Elders Yea livestock agent and auctioneer Jamie Quinlan says he expects the company to yard up to 4400 head, at its January weaner sale. Picture suppplied.

Yea agents are looking for solid results from the upcoming weaner sales, after a more favourable growing season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.