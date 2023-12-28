Recent store price jump bodes well for Yea, as agents gear up for sales

Yea agents are looking for solid results from the upcoming weaner sales, after a more favourable growing season.
Elders Yea sales manager Jamie Quinlan said he believed the quality would be similar, if not a fraction better, than last year.
"For our sale I reckon we would be looking at booking in 4300-4400 head," Mr Quinlan said.
"The average weight of our weaners might have been 360 kilograms last year; this year they might be 5-10kg better. We have had a bit better growing season - last year was extremely wet."
All the usual vendors were likely to sell at Yea, he said. "The better runs of cattle are still going to be there."
Gippsland agents and local bullock fatteners were likely to be prominent buyers.
"Northern NSW and southern Queensland operators have been to the fore in the last few years, there's been good rain throughout that area, so they are probably going to soak up a fair few cattle."
The recent price rise was "the shot of adrenalin the industry needed.
"It's been an extremely difficult year for all producers - I think this last 12 months is going to take a good couple of years to recover from.
"Can you imagine wiping 70 per cent off the stock exchange? It's the same thing for cattle producers."
In the last year, the market had experienced an "overcorrection", but Mr Quinlan admitted it had become overheated in some places.
Last year's autumn calves made between $1400-1500/head for heifers and $1600-2100 for steers.
"They are not going to make anything like that this year, but it's looking a far sight better than it did, two months ago," he said.
Nutrien Yea livestock agent Chris Pollard said it was expected about 2800 head would be yarded.
"They are up to their normal standard, coming from the Yea, Alexandra, Mansfield area," Mr Pollard said.
"The cattle are going to present in pretty good order, some areas have an an enormous spring and good season and other areas have probably missed out a little bit."
He expected weights to be similar to previous years, with prices continuing to equal those achieved at the end of the year.
"It's going to be a bit better than our November sale, I would expect," he said.
Gippsland agents, agents from NSW and southern Queensland were expected to join locals at the rail.
There will be two sales at Yea, in January.
Nutrien Yea Upper Goulburn River annual classic weaner sale, will be held on January 5, at 9:30am.
Elders annual Blue Ribbon weaner sale, kicks off at 9:30am on January 19.
