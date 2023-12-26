Prichard family of Jarvis Creek to feature at Wodonga's weaner sales series

North-east Victorian cattle producer Greg Prichard is "keeping the tradition alive" by breeding Hereford/Shorthorn-cross cattle on the property his grandfather settled more than 100 years ago.
The Jarvis Creek grazier runs a herd of Hereford/Shorthorn-cross cows, sired by Angus bulls, and sells his entire heifer portion through the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange each January.
The third-generation grazier farms with his wife Tracey and his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Kate, and trades at GL Prichard Nominees
The Prichards have farmed on the 1400-hectare Jarvis Creek property, Wagonback, since the early 1900s.
"The old fellas liked the Omeo-district cattle and years ago everyone used to have Herefords, although there's not as many Herefords as there used to be," he said.
"We used to run up to 12 Hereford bulls and now that has turned around and we're running more blacks, along with a few white Shorthorn bulls that we buy out of Finley, NSW, to produce the roan cattle."
The mixed-farming enterprise consists of a crossbred ewe flock, with 950 ewes run at Jarvis Creek, and 800 ewes run at Indigo Valley, while a mob of 600 Merino wethers are also located on the steep country at the home block.
Each year the family produces 50 bales of crossbred and 20 bales of Merino wool.
"We want to continue on the tradition that the old fellas did," Mr Prichard said.
Seasonal conditions in the Tallangatta district have varied, according to Mr Prichard, who said his property was faring reasonably after a mild spring.
"We have a fair bit of dry feed, it's not too bad compared to other places, and all the stock are in pretty-good order," he said.
"The cattle are looking pretty handy and we're a long way from having to feed our calves."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.