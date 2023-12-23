Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Wangaratta to host a massive 8000 cattle in two big January weaner sales

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
December 24 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ABout 8000 cattle will go under the hammer at Wangaratta in Victoria's north-east during the southern weaner sales series. File picture
ABout 8000 cattle will go under the hammer at Wangaratta in Victoria's north-east during the southern weaner sales series. File picture

A mammoth 8000 weaner cattle are expected to go under the hammer across two sales at Wangaratta's saleyards in January.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.