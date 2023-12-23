Wangaratta to host a massive 8000 cattle in two big January weaner sales

A mammoth 8000 weaner cattle are expected to go under the hammer across two sales at Wangaratta's saleyards in January.
Agencies Corcoran Parker and Elders will hold a black sale on Tuesday, January 2, and a coloured cattle sale on Thursday, January 4.
The first sale will start at 1pm, while the latter sale will start at 2pm and both will follow respective weaner sales at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange at Wodonga.
Corcoran Parker director Justin Keane, Wodonga, said the Wangaratta sales continued to grow each year.
"We will have nearly 5000 black cattle there and in the coloured cattle, there will be close to 3000 weaners," he said.
"This sale is growing, because last year in the Angus sale we yarded 4200 and this year we will yard more than 5000 cattle."
He said one reason the sales had grown in popularity was due to increased breeding herds in north-east Victoria.
"These sales are on the back of three pretty-big years where there has been a solid retention of heifers, and graziers haven't sold a lot of cows," he said.
"People have 10-15 per cent more cows than they have previously, so naturally the herds are bigger and there are more calves."
