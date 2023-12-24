Barwite grazier Wade Mercieca outlines herd traits ahead of Wangaratta's weaner sale

Wade Mercieca believes his success in the saleyard is due to the care he takes with weaning his cattle and ensuring they are used to being handled so they can "hit the ground running".
The Barwite grazier farms with his wife Louise, and together the pair join about 240 Angus females each May for an autumn calving.
Trading as Mercieca Pastoral, the family will sell 110 Angus steers and 50 Angus heifers, 9-10 months, at Wangaratta's first weaner cattle sale on January 2.
"Being weaned properly is a must and it takes the worries out of the potential buyers," Mr Mecieca said.
His herd of calves was weaned in early-December and features Riga and Alpine Angus bloodlines.
Mr Mercieca took over the reins of the 300-hectare property, Gonzaga, following the death of his father George in 2020.
His parents bought the property, north-west of Mansfield, in 1990.
Since then, the family has relied on Riga bloodlines from the nearby Mansfield stud, and in recent times has branched out to add a mix of Alpine blood to the herd.
The property comprises undulating, flat and rising country with a mixture of mudstone, loamy-red soil and heavier clays, with well-established perennial pastures where the cattle are grazed prior to their sale in January.
Calves are weaned on hay and silage a month before they are sold.
"We've been focusing on buying bulls with high growth and also trying to get the traits in females to produce good cows, because good cows produce good calves," Mr Mercieca said.
"Our cattle are nice and quiet to handle and some of the steers have been killed with carcases averaging up to 400 kilograms carcase weight."
The Merciecas have four children, aged 13, 11, 9 and 7, with the second-oldest and only boy, Dean, regularly taking days off school to help around the farm with cattle work.
"I think getting the kids involved in the farm is important, it's good to have them involved and for them to have a genuine interest," Mr Mercieca said.
The heaviest Mercieca Pastoral calves are expected to weigh about 390kg.
A recent hike in store cattle prices, as a result of strengthening prices in the prime market sector, has given graziers like Mr Mercieca a shot of confidence heading into one of the busiest times of the year.
"When the job was tough a while ago, we were looking at 250 cents a kilogram, but now we are hoping to get over 300c/kg for our cattle at Wangaratta," he said.
"We've had three good autumns in a row and we all know there will be a tough one coming sooner or later.
"We are moving forward with optimism, but we have our eyes open for what could be on the horizon."
Mr Mercieca said his cattle were often bought by return clients who knew the product was "tried and tested".
"We've had good feedback from buyers when they've bought our calves and kept them on to kill," he said.
