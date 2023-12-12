Chrome ewes head to south-west, northern Victoria and Wimmera in annual ewe sale

CHROME Sheep studs has sold maternal ewes to buyers across Victoria during its annual multi-vendor ewe sale.
The Hamilton stud's ewe sold to a top price of $160 a head online on Tuesday, which included two lots of 100 Chromedale 2022-drop ewes weighing 61 kilograms.
The lots were bought by an undisclosed buyer via South West Farmers Livestock.
C, B, C & J Grant, Coleraine, sold 130 2022-drop ewes for $158.
Chrome stud principal Matt and Tanya Tonissen said the ewes sold would remain in Victoria and were bought by clients in the south-west, Wimmera and northern parts of the state.
"We've stuck to our guns in a challenging environment," he said.
"It's important for us seedstock producers to continue offering high-quality surplus ewes."
Some of the other top results included 82 ewe lambs for $105, 100 2022-drop ewes for $158, 87 2022-drop ewes for $152, 190 2022-drop ewes for $152, 163 2021-drop ewes for $154 and 99 2020-drop ews for $146.
One lot of 2022-drop ewes consigned by the Grant family was passed in at auction.
