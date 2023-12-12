Stock & Land
Home/News

Chrome ewes head to south-west, northern Victoria and Wimmera in annual ewe sale

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
December 13 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The group of 2022-drop Chromedale sale ewes which made $160 a head. Picture supplied
The group of 2022-drop Chromedale sale ewes which made $160 a head. Picture supplied

**17 of 18 lots sold to $160 (twice), av $144

CHROME Sheep studs has sold maternal ewes to buyers across Victoria during its annual multi-vendor ewe sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.