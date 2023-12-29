Stock & Land
We asked dairy farmers to review 2023 and they said it was a 'memorable' year

By Rachel Simmonds
December 29 2023 - 5:00pm
Sarah Chant, Warrion, says her dairy grew to milk 270-head of cattle after favourable milk prices. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
High input costs and historically-high milk season prices have paired to create a memorable 2023 for Victoria's dairy industry.

