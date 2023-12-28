Horsham farmer uses technology to future-proof and avoid resource strain

Horsham grain grower Tim Rethus has invested in future-proofing his farm with high-tech machinery to reduce labour, fertiliser, and chemical costs.
"We're trying to be clever with what we've got," Mr Rethus said.
Mr Rethus has two John Deere X9s, a 9RX, an 8RX for hay baling and spreading fertilisers, Fendt tractors for mowing and baling, and an Agrifac sprayer for crop protection.
He said a new sand mine would be introduced locally and would likely aim to employ nearby available labourers, so he said he saw the need to "future-proof" his farm to avoid any strain on resources.
"The beauty of the new machine is that the capacity of the John Deere X9 is about 50 per cent more," he said.
"The key thing is rather than bringing in new backpackers and stuff, it's just getting incredibly hard to get quality labour.
"It won't be that long before we get to autonomous features on equipment, but I think it'll be selective,"
He said he failed to be excited about autonomous harvesters because he needed to ensure harvest was done correctly with human supervision to ensure any issues could be addressed.
"In our environment, farmers like to be in a tractor," he said.
"They don't want to be stuck in a shed fixing the 14th drone for the day, it's a big-ticket item but you have to remember what farmers really want to do."
Mr Rethus said the custom-built Agrifac sprayer was "built for the future" with colour-sorting technologies and built-in cameras.
"It's easy to add on to get it to the next level," he said.
"It's running a Bilberry system and has about 16 spaced cameras that detect photos of the crop as it goes, it takes three photos before the crop gets to where the spray jets are," he said.
The machine processes the images before identifying the plant colour and commanding a jet to spray the particular weed.
Mr Rethus said it meant cost-saving on chemicals.
"It's a chess game against nature," he said.
"Nature's always looking for opportunities to exploit and if you can't manage the weed in a specific few months of the year during the growing season, then it'll take advantage of that.
"So you're being clever and trying to mix things up and create diversity in our management system to try and control the weeds as best we can, with as little effort as we can and as little inputs as we can."
He said he believed it was the way forward, and the "no-till vision" helped retain residue effectively in his system.
"Any seeds that land on the surface will stay on the surface, and that exposes them to the elements and prevents them from germinating," he said.
Mr Rethus said he worked as a chemical engineer, while his brother was a project manager and project engineer before they both returned to the farm.
"We had no specific ag experience other than what we grew up with, we were exposed to farming since since we grew up here, but the beauty of engineering is the solution," he said.
"It's a golden area for farming because of all the new technology coming through, and then trying to get them to fit as solutions in the field."
