Stock & Land
Home/Cropping

Horsham farmer uses technology to future-proof and avoid resource strain

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
December 28 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Rethus, Horsham, aims to continue upgrading on-farm technology to help relieve skilled labour shortages. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Tim Rethus, Horsham, aims to continue upgrading on-farm technology to help relieve skilled labour shortages. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Horsham grain grower Tim Rethus has invested in future-proofing his farm with high-tech machinery to reduce labour, fertiliser, and chemical costs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.