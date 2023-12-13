A view from readers and their paddocks: why working dogs are our best friends

Working dogs are one of the most frequently photographed aspects of Australian agriculture and it's obvious to see why.
Bairnsdale resident Hannah Perkins recently captured a photo of her gang of working dogs.
Ms Perkins runs an account on Instagram called The Kelpie Clan, and shared a photo this week of her family's working dogs which include Zoe, Molly, Fern, Gem and Meg.
Meanwhile, first-time contributor Bonnee Morton captured a photo of her working dog at Young, NSW, describing him as a "happy doggo".
In western Victoria, contractor Mark Merrett snapped a photo of a storm rolling in near the South Australian border.
"Stopped by the rain ... it's starting to become a common occurrence this harvest," he said.
Send your photos and a brief description to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockand.com.au or hashtag #stockandland on Instagram.
