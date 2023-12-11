Streamlining hemp industry recommended in parliamentary report

A parliamentary inquiry report into Victoria's industrial hemp industry has called for the significant expansion of the sector.
Tabled last week, the report recommended establishing fit-for-purpose industrial hemp laws and a streamlining of licensing requirements to help widespread industrial hemp cultivation and processing.
Legalise Cannabis Victoria MPs Rachel Payne and David Ettershank had introduced the motion earlier this year to establish the inquiry examining both farmer opportunities and barriers to industrial hemp cropping.
Ms Payne welcomed the recommendations but said legislative barriers were still holding the industry back, and a viable Victorian hemp industry would be relatively inexpensive to run.
"My inquiry has set out a clear path to build the hemp industry in Victoria," Ms Payne said.
"For too long this sustainable fibre has been neglected and overlooked for less versatile crops."
Ms Payne said that legislative reform can also help reduce the stigma around hemp, and the state government should aim to advocate for the expansion of the industry at a national level.
She said hemp had the potential to guarantee more jobs in the region, increase Victorian export earnings and reduce state-wide carbon emissions.
"Whether it's to build houses, make food, or capture carbon, the whole of hemp can be used but we need the government to address barriers such as planning laws and procurement policies," she said.
"I am excited to see what levers the state government has got in its toolbox to get the hemp industry where it really should be."
Liberal Member for Western Victoria Bev McArthur said in parliament that deregulation of the system to allow easier entering of the market needed to happen but she was "totally opposed to the taxpayers having to get involved in subsidising the industry".
"If it has got legs, it will stand on its own," she said.
Other recommendations included advocating to the Commonwealth to allow changes to the use of whole hemp plant in cropping, including cannabidiol or CBD extraction, and an increase in Agriculture Victoria's role in industrial hemp research.
It comes as several field days for farmers interested in adding industrial hemp to their crop rotations were announced to be held in Hamilton in Victoria and Maaoupe and Loxton in SA early next year.
The field days are part of a three-year AgriFutures Australia research project to determine the best-performing varieties and sowing times for growing regions across nine sites nationwide.
AgriFutures Australia Emerging Industries Program senior manager, Olivia Reynolds, said there were diverse opportunities that hemp could offer agriculture in Australia.
"The global industrial hemp market is projected to reach $18.6 billion by 2027," Dr Reynolds said.
"This is a huge opportunity for Australian agriculture to produce an environmentally sustainable, multi-purpose crop that can be used for everything from food to building materials."
AgriFutures Australia will fund an additional $2.5 million industrial hemp program for research to assist with the growth of the industry is also planned after the current program.
Currently industrial hemp can only be grown under state or territory government permits but since 2017, it has been legal to sell industrial hemp seed for human consumption.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.