Australia has a new chief veterinary officer, this is what you need to know

Updated December 11 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 11:07am
Dr Beth Cookson is the first woman appointed to the Australian Chief Veterinary Officer role. Picture supplied
Federal agriculture minister Murray Watt has announced a new Australian Chief Veterinary Officer, the first woman appointed to the role.

