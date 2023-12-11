Australia has a new chief veterinary officer, this is what you need to know

Federal agriculture minister Murray Watt has announced a new Australian Chief Veterinary Officer, the first woman appointed to the role.
Dr Beth Cookson, Cairns, QLD, has been appointed to the ACVO role after Dr Mark Schipps retirement.
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the appointment came after an external recruitment process, and Dr Cookson would bring diverse experience to the portfolio.
Dr Cookson was appointed deputy ACVO in March 2022, and previously worked on the Northern Australia Quarantine strategy, and in the Biosecurity Animal and Operations Divisions.
"She has extensive experience in the design and delivery of animal health surveillance programs in northern Australia," Mr Watt said.
"[And] delivering biosecurity capacity building programs in near neighbouring countries, biosecurity import risk analysis and international trade negotiation."
"The ACVO works to address major animal health issues of national interest, such as the threat of antimicrobial resistance, and enhancing trade and market access for animals and animal products."
He said her experience included more than 15 years in policy and operational roles, and her focus on northern Australia and strengthening partnerships would continue in her new role.
Dr Cookson said she was proud to be the first female appointed to the role.
"Being based in Cairns, I look forward to continuing my strategic focus on northern Australia and building capacity around prevention, preparedness, detection and response to, emergency animal disease threats such as foot-and-mouth disease and lumpy skin disease," she said.
She said she also looked forward to working internationally to promote and support animal health in Australia.
"Supporting Australia's world-class animal health system is a key focus of this role," Dr Cookson said.
