Stock & Land
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Home/News

Inquiry tries to understand the impact of dam operations on Victoria's 2022 floods

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated December 6 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A parliamentary inquiry has been told some of the conditions which triggered the devastating 2022 floods are still present today.
A parliamentary inquiry has been told some of the conditions which triggered the devastating 2022 floods are still present today.

The Victorian Government has been questioned over its role in directing operators of major water storages to make strategic releases in advance of big rainfall events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.