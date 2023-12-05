More than 6000 ewes and lambs have been offered at an annual online Cashmore Oaklea sale, with buyers hailing from three states.
Cashmore Oaklea stud co-principal John Keiller said clients bought from South Australia, New South Wales and across Victoria to start self-replacing Maternal composite and Nudie flocks.
"We had Mount Gambier [SA], there were sheep going to go into Barraba [NSW], some of these Victorian sheep will stay locally," he said.
"Buyers also lifting numbers in the Nudie area, which has been a growth area."
The sale offered 3208 ewes and 2934 lambs in 36 lots - with $200 a head as the overall top price for Lot 30, a line of 233 one-and-a-half year old Nudie ewes through the O'Toole Family Trust, Hawkesdale.
Mr Keiller said the lot was a "beautiful line".
Overall, 25 of 36 lots sold to $200, with an average price of $109.
"The sale was put on by people who have been long-term supporters of supplying ewes to industry who, through thick and thin, have a good client list and people get to know their product," Mr Keiller said.
The top-priced Maternal pen was Lot 1 with 245 Cashmore Park ewes, about two-and-a-half years old, for $171 a head, while the three-and-a-half year old Maternal ewes averaged $150 and the four-and-a-half year old Maternal ewes averaged $133.
The Maternal Composite ewe lambs between 34-38 kilograms made between $85 and $104, about 250-300 cents a kilogram.
The Nudie-Maternal F1 ewe lambs, 35kg made $85 a head, and the pure Nudie ewe lambs weighing 32kg made $114, about 356c/kg.
Mr Keiller said a key buyer would mate a portion to Terminal sires, for 30kg lambs for export.
He said the biggest change was the amount of adult Nudie ewes available.
"Last year [we had] 10,000 ewes sold in this sale, so producers have different marketing strategies this year," he said.
