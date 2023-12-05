Stock & Land
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Home/News

Cashmore Oaklea annual online sale has strong return support

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated December 5 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cashmore Oaklea stud co-principal John Keiller says clients aimed to start self-replacing Maternal composite and Nudie flocks. Picture supplied
Cashmore Oaklea stud co-principal John Keiller says clients aimed to start self-replacing Maternal composite and Nudie flocks. Picture supplied

More than 6000 ewes and lambs have been offered at an annual online Cashmore Oaklea sale, with buyers hailing from three states.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help