Hybrid vigour key to efficient beef future

Efficient beef cattle breeding operations, that produce high quality and sustainable beef, are the way of the future.
Mount William Charolais, Rob Abbott said it is important to continue the discussion on what measures will create a sustainable and efficient cattle industry. In his opinion, hybrid vigour will play a key role, and he believes Charolais cattle will lead the way.
"Charolais crossed over British breeds has become a lucrative option for breeders seeking the benefits of hybrid vigour," Mr Abbott said. "It creates a free lunch for producers, as crossbred calves are heavier animals, with better survivability, this means more calves with more weight."
Traditionally, Charolais bulls have been popular in northern cross-breeding programs. However, this has changed in the past 30 years, and Mount William Charolais now sell 90 per cent of their bulls into operations south of the NSW border.
"Southern producers have recognised the benefits of hybrid vigour using Charolais bulls in their operations."
Mount William Charolais are excited to share their new, additional breeding program, which aims to breed black coated Charolais composite bulls, which will be homozygous black and polled.
"We want to give producers the opportunity to take advantage of the hybrid vigour that can be achieved in their breeding program with Charolais bulls, but if they also want black calves, then we want to give them the option to achieve this as well, with our composite bulls."
"The composite space allows us to show how our Charolais genetics can elevate the efficiency of various breeding operations, to produce more efficient animals in both growth and in feedlot performance."
"We consider Charolais to be the number one terminal breed for achieving the best hybrid vigour outcomes, and we remain committed to breeding high-end purebred Charolais cattle."
