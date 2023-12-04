Stock & Land
Yea store sale has prices trend upward for heavier cattle in an average to mixed outing

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated December 4 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:10pm
Elders Yea livestock agent Jamie Quinlan said prices generally stayed firm through Yea's store sale, while lighter livestock sold for slightly cheaper prices.
Commission buyers were eager to snap up cattle at Yea's December store sale, buying about half what was being on offer on Friday.

