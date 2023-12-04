An unlicensed labour hire company has to pay more than $600,000 after issuing horticulture workers to Rosebud, Koo Wee Rup, Torquay and Devon Meadows.
The Labour Hire Authority prosecuted the unlicensed company, A L Star Express Pty Ltd, for supplying labour hire workers to four separate horticulture businesses without a labour hire licence.
The company faces a $617,916 fine, a national record for labour hire law breaches, and the Supreme Court of Victoria noted it affected at least 16 workers.
Labour Hire Licensing commissioner Steve Dargavel said labour hire workers were among the state's most vulnerable, and "dodgy" providers would be held to account.
