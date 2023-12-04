Stock & Land
Victoria's Labour Hire Authority prosecutes A L Star Express

Updated December 13 2023 - 10:33am, first published December 4 2023 - 4:00pm
A company that supplied labour hire workers to four separate horticulture businesses without holding an appropriate licence faces a $617,916 penalty. Picture supplied
An unlicensed labour hire company has to pay more than $600,000 after issuing horticulture workers to Rosebud, Koo Wee Rup, Torquay and Devon Meadows.

