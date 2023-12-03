Stock & Land
Cass McCormack vows to take steps in restoring High Country landscape in her second term

December 4 2023 - 7:00am
Cass McCormack has returned for another year as president of the Mountain Cattlemens Association of Victoria. She will be supported by past president Bruce McCormack (left) and vice president Ben Treasure. Picture supplied
Cass McCormack has returned for another year as president of the Mountain Cattlemens Association of Victoria. She will be supported by past president Bruce McCormack (left) and vice president Ben Treasure. Picture supplied

Getting boots on the ground and putting the hard work into mitigating bushfires will be on the agenda for Cass McCormack, who was re-elected unopposed as president of the Mountain Cattlemen's Association of Victoria (MCAV) last month.

