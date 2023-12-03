Getting boots on the ground and putting the hard work into mitigating bushfires will be on the agenda for Cass McCormack, who was re-elected unopposed as president of the Mountain Cattlemen's Association of Victoria (MCAV) last month.
Ms McCormack is now in her second term as president, and said her first term had been steep but rewarding.
"Like all jobs, it takes a while to find your feet, especially when you consider the knowledge and experience of other MCAV Board members," she said.
"But with 12 months now under my belt I am even more confident that I can lead this great team to effect real change in the way our High Country landscape is managed."
In the last year Ms McCormack helped the MCAV provide advice to Victoria's Bushfire Management Strategy, provided a detailed submission on the MCAV's brumby management position.
The development and commissioning of a VCE student resource on alternative landscape management practices was also a highlight.
"The reality is we are fighting a battle that just keeps getting larger," Ms McCormack said.
"The High Country landscape is in far worse condition than it was 20 years ago, and we firmly believe that things will continue to worsen unless something is done.
"I'm not talking about commissioning another study or paying for a desk-bound expert to provide an opinion - I'm talking about getting out there and having a real impact on the dangerous levels of bushfire fuel building up."
Ms McCormack said she was tired of hearing warnings about the bushfire threat when no one was interested in mitigating the situation.
"We are talking to people with closed ears, and it is incredibly frustrating," she said.
"Instead of warning the public about the dangers of a bad bushfire season just around the corner, how about we do something about it."
She said she was focused on making a positive change both within her organisation and continue advocating land management in the state's education system.
"As president, I have a long list of goals I want to achieve, some more likely than others," Ms McCormack said.
"I intend to continue raising management issues, which includes the strategic use of Alpine grazing, at both a state and federal level on behalf of the MCAV.
"I will advocate for a louder voice in the education system at all ages, encouraging the Government to put forward alternative methods of land management."
Other 2024 goals for the MCAV include increased advocacy for public land users, increased support of other alternative management groups like the Howitt Society and further documentation of historical trials and scientific experiments in the High Country.
Return of Alpine grazing licenses will also be a priority.
Ben Treasure also returned to his role as vice president, while Tania Coleman and Cameron Rash were selected as MCAV treasurer and secretary respectively.
