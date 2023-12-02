A major pre-production demonstration of a striploin cutting module that incorporates automated cutting has been launched in Melbourne's west as the latest step towards the world's fully-automated beef boning program.
Once the system is developed and integrated, it's hoped large-scale, high throughput and sophisticated automation can occur to maximise cutting accuracy and yield.
Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC) chief executive, Chris Taylor, said the prototype module at JBS Australia's Brooklyn facility would focus on striploin-rack-chine removal.
It will use a simple sensing approach to refine the mechanical elements of the module before an advanced sensing system is implemented to attain the full benefit of accurate automated cutting.
"This technology has the aim of improving workplace health and safety, increasing processing efficiency and enhancing profitability," Mr Taylor said.
"The prototype is an important step in making this technology accessible for the industry.
"We are also planning an industry demonstration event where we will seek feedback and assess interest from processors who might like to participate in hosting future stages of the project."
The launch is part of the LEAP4Beef program, which is a collaboration between the AMPC, Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) and Scott Automation and Robotics in partnership with JBS Australia.
It follows the development of several pre-prototypes that showed a $29 a head benefit and delivering up to $10 million per annum return for a high throughput beef processor.
Prior projects and industry consultation showed that a modular deboning approach could deliver high return on investment from yield recovery, labour efficiency, safety and quality, plus benefits such as throughput efficiency, hygiene and reduced reliance on skilled labour.
Mr Taylor said that processing facilities could invest in the technology in a modular way, allowing them to start with the highest return modules and add further modules.
MLA managing director Jason Strong said the project represents the next steps to help industry improve safety, streamline boning operations and improve yield and profitability.
"Australian processing is among the most expensive in the world, and automating the beef boning process would reduce per head operating costs and increase boning room yield efficiency, for the benefit of the entire Australian red meat supply chain," he said.
"It is another example of the Australian red meat industry leading the world with technology and innovation, and also showing the strong collaboration in R&D between MLA and AMPC."
