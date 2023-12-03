Continued improvement in drought management, better business management plans and improved support for mental health services have been found to be critical to enhancing resilience to dry conditions.
The first in a series of reports as a result of ongoing drought consultations by the Mallee Regional Innovation Centre, highlighted the insights on drought resilience from the community.
The Regional Drought Consultation Summary Report was a result of consultations completed over four months with farmers, service providers, councils, banks, statutory organisations, the tourism and environmental sectors, and government departments.
The Centre's Strategic Advisory Panel chair Leonie Burrows said drought was seen as a constant feature of life in north-west Victoria.
"When drought comes, it is first felt in the farming communities, in the transport sector and in retail industries," Mr Burrows said.
"The consultations indicated that recovery takes a minimum of two years for dryland agriculture and four years for irrigated horticulture."
Negative media coverage also had an impact to tourism in the region, with many exits from farming happening due to consecutive years of drought.
"The outputs of this consultation process are not only building up the institutional memory of how we have adapted to the changing face of drought, but they will guide projects and activities that will have lasting impacts for the regions.
"We have heard that the next drought will be different, but we can prepare ourselves and be better placed to continue to adapt next time."
Mallee Regional Innovation Centre chief executive Rebecca Wells said consultations highlighted the importance of preparing a drought plan during the good times.
"Ideally this would involve farmers or business owners sitting down with their agronomists, accountants and bankers to think about the business as a whole," Ms Wells said.
"Having a plan helps to reduce uncertainty and supports better decisions during droughts, which can improve our mental health."
She said an improved management of mental health before, during and after the next drought was a key concern.
"There has been considerable attention to and work in this area, but more still needs to be done," she said.
Drought consultations in the Mallee will continue up through to March next year.
