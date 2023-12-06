A wedge-tailed eagle has been captured in all its glory after a western district photographer was in the right place at the right time.
Croxton East farmer and regular Stock & Land Social Media Snapshot contributor Tracey Kruger said she was in the paddock checking cattle when she caught a glimpse of the majestic creature.
"I got out to try and get a photo and it screeched and proceeded to swoop me," she said.
"I stayed very close to the vehicle, I can tell you.
"They have a wing-span of up to 2.5 metres and huge, sharp talons."
Mrs Kruger said she assumed its nest was nearby, noting she "applauds good parenting, so no hard feelings".
Meanwhile, Codrington farmer and photographer Edwina Moutray captured a photo of her new pup in the paddock.
"I was taking smoko out during hay season and took our new pup out to the paddock for the first time," she said.
