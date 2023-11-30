Severe storms which have lashed NSW and Queensland earlier this week are on their way south to Victoria, where they are forecast to bring more than 100 millimetres of rain in some regions.
But emergency services are still warning that dry conditions are still expected, especially in the central and western parts of Victoria.
In regards to weather in the immediate future, the Bureau of Meteorology have forecast wet conditions to stay until this weekend with heavy rainfall and damaging wind warnings in place for North, East and South Gippsland, as well as north-east Victoria.
Watch and act flood warnings from Vic Emergency are currently in place for the Macalister, Thomson and Genoa rivers with the heaviest falls of about 100 millimetres expected east of Bairnsdale.
In a media conference earlier today, Bureau senior forecaster Keris Arndt said there would be an easing trend of rain into the weekend after a low pressure system moved over NSW bringing wind across the state.
"We are in an interesting space at the moment, with a lot of rain and flood across the state, following off quite a dry and warm few months from the winter to spring period," he said.
"We are actually running pretty close to average rainfall across the state by the looks of things, if we count the last two days of rainfall."
In Victoria, SES crews have had 800 requests for assistance in the last 24 hours to 5am on 30 November.
SES crews are also attending a landslide that occurred around 8:30am on the Mallacoota-Genoa Road, with a road closure in place at Gypsy Point Road.
Swan Hill has had significant flooding after the town received up to 85mm in a 24 hour period earlier this week.
Mr Arndt emphasised it was not unusual to see rainfall events experienced in the last week during an El Nino system.
In NSW, SES crews administered 12 flood rescues among more than 1000 incidents responded to in the 24 hours to 5am on November 30, with many of those in south-east NSW.
Porters Creek Dam, near Milton, in NSW had recorded 350 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday.
